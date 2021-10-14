Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

