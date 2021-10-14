Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park City Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.