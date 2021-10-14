PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAVmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $651.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 363,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

