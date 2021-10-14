Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $945.58 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.58 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00094295 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000144 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

