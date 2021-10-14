Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $23.96 million and $36,076.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,173,889 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

