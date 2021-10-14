Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.31

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 34187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.