Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFMT. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and sold 487,961 shares valued at $2,318,187. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,814,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

