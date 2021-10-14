PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

