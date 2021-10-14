Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

