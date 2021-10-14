Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pharming Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

