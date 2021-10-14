Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pharming Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
