Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $413.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

