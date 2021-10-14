Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.