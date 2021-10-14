PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $311,798.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 83,957,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,290,939 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.