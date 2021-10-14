Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

