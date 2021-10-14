Pillar Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $199,487.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

