Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $202.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $192.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

NYSE PXD opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

