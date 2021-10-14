Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $197.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 512,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,375,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

