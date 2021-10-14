Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

