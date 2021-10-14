Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

CG opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

