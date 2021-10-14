Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.