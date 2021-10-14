PIVX Reaches One Day Volume of $598,093.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $598,093.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011813 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011782 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,264,514 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

