Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $207,851.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00104815 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.00695096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

