Playkey Price Hits $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $586,457.74 and $140,133.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

