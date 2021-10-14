PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

