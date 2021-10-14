Polytrade (TRADE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $244,951.00

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polytrade has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $244,951.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,273 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

