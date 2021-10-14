Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

