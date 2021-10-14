POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of POSCO by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in POSCO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in POSCO by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

