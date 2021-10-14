POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.
NYSE:PKX opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of POSCO by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in POSCO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in POSCO by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.