Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) PT Raised to $19.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.