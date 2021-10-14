Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Prada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Prada alerts:

PRDSY opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Prada has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.