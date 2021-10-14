PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 6,598 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

PSMT stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 950.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $428,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.