PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 6,598 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.
PSMT stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
