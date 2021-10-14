Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as high as $165.50 and last traded at $165.50, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

