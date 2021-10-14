Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

