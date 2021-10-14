Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,382,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.86 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

