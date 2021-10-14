Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,455 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

COMT stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

