Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

