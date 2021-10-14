Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

