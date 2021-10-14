Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.