Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 435.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MTZ stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

