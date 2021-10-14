Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $24,221,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

