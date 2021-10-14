ProBit Token (PROB) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.22 Million

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One ProBit Token coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $25,880.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

ProBit Token (PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

