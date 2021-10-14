Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

