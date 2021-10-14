Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 268 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SPX stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

