Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

