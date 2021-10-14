Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

