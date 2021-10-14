Profund Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

