Profund Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $184.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

