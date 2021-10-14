Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

