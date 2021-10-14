Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NVT opened at $31.34 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

