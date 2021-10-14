Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $138.51. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.