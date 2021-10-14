ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
PRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
