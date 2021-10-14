ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

